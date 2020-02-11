'Superstore' Renewed for Season 6 at NBC

The comedy gets half of its 35-day audience on digital platforms.

NBC is keeping Superstore open for another season.

The network has renewed the comedy for 2020-21, which will be the show's sixth season. The series is a steady performer for NBC, both on air and on digital platforms.

"We’re thrilled that Superstore continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious," said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents scripted programming at NBC.

Superstore joins fellow comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which got an early pickup for an eighth season, and dramas This Is Us and New Amsterdam in securing a place on NBC's 2020-21 schedule. This Is Us is in the first year of a three-season order, and New Amsterdam, currently airing its second season, has been renewed for three seasons, taking the medical drama to 2022-23.