'Superstore' Snags Extended Season 5 Order at NBC

NBC is adding a little more stability to its Thursday comedy lineup.

The network has ordered four more episodes of the workplace sitcom Superstore, bringing its total for the season to 22. That matches the Universal TV-produced show's episode count for each of the past two seasons.

The extension for Superstore comes as NBC's new comedies have struggled somewhat so far this fall. The network pulled the Kal Penn starrer Sunnyside after three episodes, moving the remainder of its season to digital platforms. (The final season of Will & Grace moved up from midseason to take Sunnyside's place on air.) Fellow rookie Perfect Harmony has also put up middling on-air ratings; it will end its season after 13 episodes.

Superstore remains a steady performer for NBC, averaging a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers — the latter figure the best among the network's comedies — after seven days of delayed viewing. NBC says the show's season premiere has grown to a 2.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.7 million viewers across all platforms, more than tripling its initial demo rating (0.8) and doubling its same-day audience of 2.86 million.

Digital viewing of the show has also increased year to year, growing by 17 percent in adults 18-49 vs. this time in 2018. (Same-day ratings are off by 8 percent.)

Superstore stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom and Kaliko Kauahi. Justin Spitzer created the series and executive produces with showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green, Ferrera, director Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad.

NBC also has the veteran comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the newcomer Indebted on tap for later in the season. The network will bid farewell to The Good Place early next year as the comedy is set to conclude after four seasons.