'Surviving Jeffrey Epstein' Docuseries, R. Kelly Follow-Up in the Works at Lifetime

The Epstein project will turn its lens on the financier who allegedly used his money and connections to the wealthy and powerful to shield himself from legal consequences.

Lifetime is following up its acclaimed Surviving R. Kelly documentary with a new show exploring what's happened since it aired in January. It's also prepping another doc on an accused sexual predator: Jeffrey Epstein.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein will expand Lifetime's efforts in the investigative documentary space following the well-received and Emmy-nominated Surviving R. Kelly. The project will look into how Epstein, a billionaire financier, used his money and connections to wealthy and powerful people to allegedly shield predatory behavior with girls, even after registering as a sex offender in 2008 for a conviction of procuring prostitution from a minor.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex. Prosecutors allege that he brought as many as 40 girls under 18 to his mansion for the purposes of sex.

A+E Networks Programming president Rob Sharenow said Monday at the Television Critics Association press tour that Surviving Jeffrey Epstein would bring to light predatory behavior that had been "hiding in plain sight."

Robert Friedman's Bungalow Media + Entertainment is developing the Epstein doc with directors Anne Sundberg and Ricki Stern (The Preppy Murder, Reversing Roe). New York magazine and New York Times journalist Christopher Mason is also attached to the project.

The team behind Surviving R. Kelly will also produce a new, four-hour doc called Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath. It will feature interviews with new survivors, psychologists and experts on the case and dissect the developments in Kelly's case since Surviving R. Kelly aired in January. The singer is facing both state and federal sex-crime charges.

Executive producers for The Aftermath are Joel Karsberg and Jessie Daniels of Kreativ Inc., dream hampton, Tamra Simmons and Maria Pepin, along with with Bunim Murray Productions and Brie Miranda Bryant, who executive produces for Lifetime.