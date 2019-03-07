TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Edges 'American Idol' for Wednesday Lead

The two unscripted shows bring in the night's best numbers; 'Riverdale' is steady with its first episode following Luke Perry's death.

A pair of unscripted mainstays ruled the broadcast ratings Wednesday night.

Survivor led among adults 18-49, posting a 1.5 rating, even with last week. Idol was right behind at 1.4 — down from the 1.7 for its premiere Sunday but well ahead of ABC's usual numbers from 8-10 p.m.

The two shows switched spots in total viewers, with Idol gathering 7.8 million viewers and Survivor second at 7.26 million.

The bigger lead-in also gave ABC's Whiskey Cavalier a boost in its second week. It scored a 0.9 in the 18-49 demo, up from 0.7 a week ago. It's the first broadcast drama this season to improve its 18-49 rating from the premiere to the second episode.

The CW's Riverdale (0.3 in 18-49) held steady with the show's first episode to air after the death of series regular Luke Perry. The episode was dedicated to him. All American was also even with last week at 0.2.

The season finale of 24 Hours to Hell and Back posted a 0.8 for Fox. Following Survivor, The World's Best drew a 0.6 for CBS, up two tenths of a point from last week's season low. NBC aired a night of reruns.

ABC's 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demo led the night; it was the only network to break the 1.0 barrier. CBS finished second at 0.9, just ahead of Fox's 0.8. NBC averaged 0.6, Univision 0.5, Telemundo 0.4 and The CW 0.2.