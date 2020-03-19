TV Ratings: 'Survivor,' 'Masked Singer,' 'Chicago' Shows All Grow

The trend of linear viewing increases continues Wednesday, with every network posting gains over last week.

Same-day ratings for the networks improved again Wednesday, as every major English- and Spanish-language broadcaster gained viewers — even The CW's lineup of repeats.

Survivor had its best performance since last spring for CBS, The Masked Singer reached its biggest audience since its Super Bowl episode and NBC's Chicago dramas all had their best outings in more than a year.

Survivor's 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.7 million viewers were the best same-day numbers since, respectively, May and April 2019. SEAL Team (0.8 in 18-49, 5.01 million viewers) improved a little on last week, and SWAT (0.6, 4.1 million) was steady.

Excluding its post-Super Bowl episode, The Masked Singer posted its best numbers (2.2 in the 18-49 demo, 7.86 million viewers) since its fall finale. Lego Masters (1.2, 3.85 million) delivered its second-best ratings of the season, behind only the Feb. 5 premiere.

At NBC, Chicago Med (9.16 million viewers, 1.3 in adults 18-49), Chicago Fire (8.9 million, 1.3) and Chicago PD (7.56 million, 1.2) all scored their largest non-crossover audiences since February 2019. Fire and PD's total-viewer tallies were the most for non-crossover episodes since December 2015 and January 2016.

ABC's comedies The Goldbergs (1.1 in 18-49, 4.94 million viewers), Schooled (0.8, 3.5 million) and Modern Family (0.9, 4.3 million) all improved on their last airings, with The Goldbergs hitting season highs in both measures. The Wednesday debut of American Housewife (0.6, 3.18) improved a bit on the average for Single Parents in the 9:30 slot, and Stumptown (0.5, 2.7 million) hit a two-month high. Repeats of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? outdrew last week's original airings of Riverdale and Nancy Drew on The CW.

Fox topped the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.7 rating, beating out NBC's 1.3. CBS finished third at 1.0. ABC (0.7) edged Univision (0.6) for fourth. Telemundo averaged 0.4 and The CW, 0.2.

The seven networks posted a 28 percent gain in adults 18-49 and 27 percent in total viewers versus a week ago (ABC and NBC aired mostly repeats last week).

