'Survivor' Contestant Under Fire for N-Word Tweets

Jessica Peet, who is competing on the forthcoming season of the CBS reality competition series, repeatedly used the N-word on Twitter, according to screen grabs taken by social media users.

In the alleged tweets — which were first obtained by TMZ and have since been deleted — the 19-year-old used the N-word in excess but argued that it "isn't a cuss word." In one tweet, dated in 2015, Peet boasted that she had a "way with words" before dropping the N-word yet again at the end of that message. Peet, who has been called racist by fans of the show, was between the ages of 14 and 16 when she posted the deleted tweets.

CBS declined comment. Production on the forthcoming season of Survivor has already been completed. Sources say that there has been no discussion about removing Peet from the series, which is awaiting a premiere date on CBS. It's also worth noting that CBS has yet to officially confirm Peet's participation in the forthcoming season.

"In response to the tweets you are referencing, I want to apologize for what I posted as a 14-year-old teenager. In no way did I mean it in a derogatory nor racial way. I do hope people are willing to forgive, and understand I was immature and I've done a lot of growing up since then," Peet said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

In Survivor: David vs. Goliath, players are divided into two tribes based on their biblical affiliation: the "Davids," who are considered underdogs by the Survivor gods, and the "Goliaths," viewed as titans in their careers and masters over their lives.

Last month, it was announced that filmmaker Mike White (School of Rock, Chuck & Buck) and professional wrestler John Hennigan (known to many as "John Morrison," "Johnny Nitro," "Johnny Mundo," and "The Mayor of Slamtown") are among the 20 castaways set to appear on the 37th season of the CBS series. Additional contestants will be announced ahead of the premiere.

Peet's resurfaced tweets come after ABC opted to cancel Roseanne following public backlash over star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet aimed at a former Obama administration official. The series was TV's No. 1 show this past broadcast season. ABC has since ordered a new incarnation of the show — without Barr attached in any form.