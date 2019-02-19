'Survivor: Edge of Extinction' Premiere Teases New Twist (Video)

The million-dollar quest gets pushed to the limit in the Feb. 20 'Survivor' premiere, with the first two minutes available to watch now.

Survivor launches into its 38th season Feb. 20 with a controversial new change to the format — a change executive producer and host Jeff Probst loudly outlines in the first two minutes of the season premiere, seen in the video below.

In introducing the concept for Survivor: Edge of Extinction, Probst announces that 14 men and women will compete against four returning players — Joe Anglim, Aubry Bracco, David Wright and Kelley Wentworth — for a shot at the million-dollar prize. Anyone who falls along the way will have a shot to return to the game thanks to the Edge of Extinction. As Probst explains it: "They'll be pushed further than ever before for a chance to get back in the game." Further details on what exactly that entails will have to wait until premiere night.

Watch the opening minutes below.

Beyond teasing its central premise, the first two minutes of Edge of Extinction also introduce the first three competitors of the season: Dan "The Wardog" DaSilva, Wendy "Big Wendy" Diaz and a familiar face in the form of Joey "Amazing" Anglim. Their first words of the season are as follows:

The Wardog: "When you look at me, you think, 'Oh, he's some New Yorker. A military guy.' But I'm currently in law school. I don't want anybody to know that I'm going to be a lawyer. The wrong first impression could make or break my entire game."

Wendy: "I'm a super, mega, ultra fan of the show. You don't know what's going to happen. You don't know when this is going to flip, when this is going to happen, when this is going to happen…and that's my life!"

Joe: "I think I'm going to have a target on my back. I'm going to try my hardest to never shine brighter than anybody else."

Find out more about the new and returning players all season long over at THR.com/Survivor, including right after the Feb. 20 premiere, when we reveal the first player voted out of the season.