TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Scores Biggest Finale Since Fall 2017

The conclusion of the 40th season of Survivor delivered the show's best finale ratings since fall 2017, giving CBS an across-the-board win Wednesday. The Masked Singer topped Survivor head-to-head in adults 18-49, retaining its No. 1 ranking in the key ad demographic.

The Survivor: Winners at War finale averaged 7.95 million viewers and a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic, its best season-ending numbers since season 35 in December 2017 (8.7 million and 1.9). The three-hour finale incorporated video chats with contestants in lieu of the show's usual in-person reunion.

The Masked Singer drew a 1.8 in the 18-49 demo and 6.97 million viewers, on par with last week. After the Mask was also steady at 0.9 in the demo and 3.89 million viewers.

ABC was the only other network airing original episodes Wednesday. The season finales of The Goldbergs (0.8 in adults 18-49, 4.19 million viewers), Schooled (0.7, 3.28 million), American Housewife (0.6, 3.09 million) and Single Parents (0.5, 2.29 million) were all in line with recent performances. Shark Tank closed the night with a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 2.29 million viewers.

CBS' 1.6 rating led the night in adults 18-49 over the 1.3 for second-place Fox. ABC finished third at 0.6. NBC and Univision tied at 0.5 and were followed by Telemundo, 0.3, and The CW, 0.1.

