'Survivor': A Royal Rumble Shakes Down 'Island of the Idols'

[This story contains spoilers for week two of CBS' Survivor: Island of the Idols.]

On Survivor, you only live once — a spirit embodied by the triumphant Kellee Kim and the tragically defeated Molly Byman.

In this week's Survivor, veteran players-turned-mentors Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine came face to face with a new castaway: Harvard alum and Wharton MBA student Kellee Kim — aka "Smarty Pants," as decreed by a certain Bostonian. As part of their ongoing "boot camp" routine, Rob and Sandra challenged Kellee to a memory quiz in order to win a hidden immunity idol, good through her first three Tribal Councils. Kellee conquered the task and earned the prize (the second idol of the hour; the first belongs to the Lairo tribe's Chelsea Walker), and just a short while later, she found herself sitting at the first eligible Tribal Council, face to face with executive producer and host Jeff Probst.

Kellee survived the evening unscathed, her idol still playable for another two Tribals, but her good news was bad news for the second player eliminated from the game, and the first one out of the Vokai tribe: Molly, the supposed queen of the purple-buffed Vokai, said to be ruling the pack alongside her so-called king and jack: Jamal and… well, Jack.

The move comes as a surprise given the apparent black sheep status of Jason Linden and Noura Salman, both of whom were alleged targets heading into the vote. In the lead-up to Tribal Council, however, Lauren Beck planted the seed about flipping the vote onto Molly, recognizing her as a long-game social threat. The move is consistent with what Lauren told The Hollywood Reporter about her first impressions of Molly, who she identified as dangerous in the preseason.

"She looks very sweet — super athletic — but she seems like a threat to me," said Lauren. "She reminds me of [players like former winner and runner-up] Parvati, these girls who go far in the competition. She has a really sweet smile. I have to watch that one, for sure."

Jason, backed into a corner from his first days in the game, offered a similar take on Molly in his THR preseason interview: "She's like the Parvati, the girl who can have men wrapped around her finger. I'm married, so I won't fall into that trap. But she's super, super charming. It worries me a little bit. There aren't many married people on the cast. If she can come along and take one of these young guys and wrap them around her finger? She worries me in that aspect."

Here comes another Parvati comparison, this time coming from fourth grade teacher Tommy Sheehan, portrayed in the episode as a key swing vote in the move against Molly: "Trouble. She is smiling at everybody. Everyone's staring at her. She's Parvati 2.0. I don't want to be on her tribe. I don't want to be at the merge with her. I hope someone else can do the dirty work and get her out for some reason. I don't need to know why. I think she's going to be [a good player] and I hope she's an early out and she's not on my tribe. I feel like if she's on my tribe, for some reason, she's going to go after me."

Despite being the first one out of her tribe, Molly holds the distinction of being the first one cast on the season. Speaking with THR on the first afternoon of the game, Probst revealed that he and his casting team made a rare exception for Molly, offering her a spot on the show with several months of advance notice.

"Molly was the first person we put on this season," he said. "We committed to her early. We met her, loved her, everything about her. She's bright, she's a student of the game — literally studies the game, draws graphs and all that stuff. And yet she has this real sort of a thrill-seeker, I'll try almost anything at least once, a combination of smart and risky that makes for a great Survivor player. She called us and said, 'I'm in law school. I got to pay my tuition. Am I in or out?' And we said, 'Don't pay. We're committing right now.' And that was months ago. And we don't commit early to anybody because, until the last minute, we're not really sure what we're doing. But we committed to her."

Before the season, contemplating a potential early elimination from the game, Molly hoped she would be able to properly contextualize her Survivor experience within the greater fabric of her life: "I have to remind myself that I'm proud of myself for doing this. I would have regretted it if I didn't. This is just a blip. I have an amazing life. I have tons in my future. Who is going to care most about this? Me. No one else. Everyone else either loves me, or they won't care in a year. I'll have to swallow a lot of pride going back to law school. Whatever happens, happens. I have a life to get back to."

"Coming out here, I went through a lost of worst case scenarios," she added. "And you know what? Fiji, a six-week retreat… people would kill for this! Once I made the decision [to play], I had to own the decision. I did it, I wanted to do this, here I am. I'm kind of a control freak. Out here, I have no control. So, we'll see."

