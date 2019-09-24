'Survivor': Two Legendary Winners Return in First Look at 'Island of the Idols'

As a two-time Survivor winner once said: "You're only the king until the queen arrives — and I'm here."

Sandra Diaz-Twine, the only person to ever win CBS' Survivor twice, returns to the beach in Island of the Idols, bowing September 25 with a 90-minute premiere. She's not alone, either, joined by a fellow member of the Survivor winner circle: Boston Rob Mariano, four-time veteran, Sandra's partner in crime as the two Sole Survivors become both coach and adversary to 20 rookie castaways.

"I always said I wouldn't come back to Survivor unless it was some kind of unique experience that made sense," Mariano tells The Hollywood Reporter about Island of the Idols. "When [executive producer and host Jeff Probst] pitched us the idea of us coming back as coaches or mentors, it rang true. I said, 'Why not?'"

Watch the opening scene:

Rob and Sandra will not be in contention for the million dollar prize. Instead, they will spend 39 days imparting wisdom they have gleaned from their own lived-in Survivor experiences on the new class of hopeful millionaires.

"Think of it like a Survivor boot camp or training camp," says Rob. "They can come over and they can learn any kind of skill that they need. Any lesson, they can come and learn it over here. We can do anything, you know? We've been here over 200 days between the two of us. We can make a fire like that. We can teach them how to fish. We have everything that they would need to learn how to do any skill that it takes to survive out here."

It's not just Rob and Sandra returning to the game, either. Along for the ride: gigantic statues of their heads, locked onto the titular Island of the Idols, there to greet any and all visitors. It's quite the sight, to say the least, and one that speaks to the legendary qualities Sandra and Rob have brought to the game over the years. As Sandra puts it: "If you don't have a totem yet? You still have to put in work."

