TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Coasts to Victory, 'Empire' Improves

The CBS mainstay leads Wednesday among adults 18-49 for the fourth straight week.

Survivor cruised to a ratings win among adults 18-49, earning its fourth straight Wednesday victory in the key ad demographic.

The CBS competition was down slightly week to week with a 1.5 rating in the demo, but it still finished 25 percent ahead of the No. 2 show, Fox's Empire (1.2). Its 7.31 million viewers were the third-most in primetime, behind NBC's Chicago Fire (8.1 million) and Chicago Med (7.85 million).

Million Dollar Mile dipped slightly from its premiere on CBS to a 0.8 in adults 18-49, and SEAL Team (0.6) was even with its week-ago rating.

Empire's 1.2 was a slight improvement on last week's episode for Fox. Star also ticked up, to 1.0, and both shows also added viewers week to week.

NBC led the night in viewers as it usually does, but all three Chicago shows — Med (1.0, -0.2), Fire (1.1, -0.1) and PD (1.0, -0.1) — fell off a little bit in the 18-49 demo.

ABC's lineup was a mixed bag: The Goldbergs (1.1) and Schooled (0.8, tying its season low) both dipped a little from their last outings. Modern Family held at 1.1, and Single Parents (0.8) and Whiskey Cavalier (0.6) ticked up. At The CW, Jane the Virgin (0.2) came down a tenth of a point from its premiere last week.

Fox and NBC tied for the top spot among adults 18-49 in primetime, each scoring a 1.1 rating. CBS was right behind at 1.0, followed by ABC at 0.8. Telemundo and Univision tied at 0.4, and The CW trailed with a 0.2.

