TV Ratings: 'Survivor,' 'Masked Singer' Share Wednesday Crown

The two unscripted shows finish first and second in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

The Masked Singer and Survivor each claimed a piece of Wednesday's crown. The former topped the night among adults 18-49, and Survivor gathered the most total viewers.

The Masked Singer's 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.88 million viewers was on par with its last regular episode on April 8 (last week was a clip show). The debut of after-show After the Mask also posted solid ratings, scoring a 1.4 in the 18-49 demographic and 5.53 million viewers. The two shows combined to give Fox a victory in the demo for the night.

Survivor was also fairly steady, drawing 8.1 million viewers and a 1.5 in the key ad demo for CBS. SEAL Team hit a season high in viewers with 5.91 million, along with a 0.8 in adults 18-49, and SWAT (4.8 million, 0.6) just missed its season high in total viewers.

ABC's The Goldbergs (0.8 in 18-49, 4.27 million viewers) and Schooled (0.6, 3.04 million) were both off a little vs. last week, but American Housewife (0.6, 3.04 million) and Single Parents (0.5, 2.39 million) were steady. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (0.5, 3.67 million) was also fairly consistent.

NBC aired reruns. The CW got 1.14 million viewers and a 0.1 for a People magazine-produced special, Harry and Meghan: A Royal Rebellion.

Fox's 1.7 rating in the 18-49 demo easily led primetime over the 0.9 for CBS. ABC and NBC tied for third at 0.6, just ahead of Univision's 0.5. Telemundo came in at 0.4 and The CW is at 0.1.

