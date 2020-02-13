TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Steady in 'Winners at War' Debut, 'Masked Singer' Tops Demo

The CBS staple kicks off its 40th cycle with a slightly bigger audience than its fall premiere.

Survivor opened its 40th season with fairly steady ratings, with its two-hour premiere pulling in similar numbers to the fall cycle's debut. The Masked Singer remained No. 1 among adults 18-49, and NBC swept all three hours of primetime in total viewers.

The all-star cycle of Survivor, subtitled Winners at War, premiered to 6.68 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The total audience was slightly above the fall premiere's 6.29 million viewers and matched the demo rating. Criminal Minds (3.95 million viewers, 0.6 in adults 18-49) was a bit below its same-day average for the season.

The Masked Singer came down some from a week ago but still drew the best 18-49 rating of the night with a 1.8, along with 6.63 million viewers. Lego Masters also declined from its premiere last week but put up a solid 1.2 in the demo with 3.59 million viewers.

NBC's Chicago Fire (8.24 million), Chicago Med (8.13 million) and Chicago P.D. (6.97 million) were the three most watched shows in primetime. The first two were even week to week in the 18-49 demo at 1.1, while P.D. ticked down to 1.0.

On ABC, Modern Family (0.9 in adults 18-49) and Single Parents (0.6) both improved slightly on their last outings. The Goldbergs slipped a tenth of a point to 0.8, and Schooled (0.7) and Stumptown (0.4) were steady. The CW's Riverdale was also on par with last week at 0.2; a rerun of Katy Keene aired at 9 p.m.

Fox led primetime in adults 18-49 with a 1.5 rating. CBS and NBC tied for second at 1.1. ABC was half a point back at 0.6, finishing just ahead of Univision's 0.4. Telemundo averaged 0.4 and The CW 0.1.

