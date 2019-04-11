TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Leads Again, 'Modern Family' Rises

The CBS competition and the ABC comedy grab the top two spots in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

CBS' Survivor scored its fifth consecutive Wednesday ratings victory among adults 18-49, and with NBC's shows taking the night off, it also finished first in total viewers.

The long-running competition series drew a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, finishing even with a week ago, and 7.57 million viewers, up a little bit from 7.41 million last week. Both figures were comfortably ahead of everything else in primetime. Following an NCIS rerun at 9 p.m., SEAL Team held steady in adults 18-49 at 0.6 but perked up in viewers with 4.48 million, vs. 3.73 million a week ago.

A wedding on Modern Family helped the ABC comedy to its largest total audience (4.77 million) since late January, and its 1.2 demo rating was a three-episode high. It finished second to Survivor in both measures. Schooled (0.9) and Single Parents (0.8) each ticked up compared with last week, while The Goldbergs (1.1) and Whiskey Cavalier (0.6) were steady.

Fox's Empire (1.1 in adults 18-49) and Star (0.9) each slipped a little bit. Jane the Virgin held at 0.2 on The CW. NBC's Chicago trio was in reruns.

Fox managed to eke out a demo win for the night with a 1.0 in adults 18-49. ABC and CBS tied for second at 0.9. NBC averaged 0.6, Telemundo and Univision 0.4 each and The CW 0.2.

Follow THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.