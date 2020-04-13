'Survivor' Plans Virtual Reunion for Season Finale

Host Jeff Probst will connect with all 20 'Winners at War' players via video chat during the course of the final episode.

The season finale of Survivor will run for three hours, as it usually does, but the current state of the world means there won't be a full cast reunion.

Instead, host and executive producer Jeff Probst will speak with all 20 Winners at War contestants via video chat as part of the finale. Rather than gathering all the payers in a room, as is usually the case for a Survivor reunion, Probst will speak to them from a distance about highlights of the season. Producers are still working out how those conversations will be incorporated into the finale.

The finale is scheduled for May 13 and will be preceded by a two-hour episode May 6 leading into the last episode.

After Survivor finishes its run, CBS will debut the 32nd season of The Amazing Race with a two-hour premiere May 20. While production on season 33 stopped in early March as a precaution over the coronavirus, the 32nd cycle wrapped production months ago.

Survivor has likewise delayed production on its 41st season. It had been scheduled to begin filming in March in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. At the time producers hoped to roll in May, but it remains to be seen whether that will be possible.