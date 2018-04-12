Susan Sarandon Returning to 'Ray Donovan' as Series Regular

The actress previously appeared in seven episodes of the Showtime drama's fifth season.

Susan Sarandon is returning to Ray Donovan — and this time, the actress is sticking around.

The Oscar-winner will reprise the role of studio head Samantha Winslow in the Showtime drama's upcoming sixth season after appearing in seven episodes during the 2017 run.

Season six marks one of big changes for the drama about the troubled fixer. Production has relocated from Los Angeles to New York, with filming getting underway in April. Sarandon's return seemed all-but-assured with the way the last season ended, her character one of the last standing clients of Liev Schreiber's titular Donovan.

Sarandon has been an increasingly familiar presence on TV of late, earning raves for her portrayal of Bette Davis in Ryan Murphy's Feud and lending her voice to multiple animated projects — including Netflix's Neo Yokio.

She is repped by UTA.