'Swamp Thing' Enlists 'Sleepy Hollow' Creator Len Wiseman

The 'Sleepy Hollow' and 'Lucifer' alum will exec produce and direct the pilot for the forthcoming live-action DC Universe drama.

Swamp Thing is adding to its executive producer ranks.

Len Wiseman (Lucifer, Sleepy Hollow) has joined the live-action drama, which is set to debut in 2019 on the forthcoming DC Universe SVOD platform. Wiseman will exec produce the drama series and direct the pilot episode.

Based on DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the project was picked up to series after a brief time in development. Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica, Daredevil) and Gary Dauberman (It and its forthcoming sequel) are attached to co-write the script and serve as showrunners.

James Wan (Aquaman) — who was once rumored to be directing the pilot — will exec produce alongside his Atomic Monster banner topper Michael Clear, with the company's Rob Hackett set as a co-exec producer. Verheiden and Dauberman also will exec produce.

The drama follows what happens when CDC researcher Abby Arcane returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus. There, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be gone after all.

Wiseman most recently exec produced and directed Fox's Lucifer, The Gifted and Sleepy Hollow (the latter of which he co-created). His feature credits include the Underworld franchise, Live Free or Die Hard and 2012's Total Recall. He is repped by CAA and Behr Abramson.