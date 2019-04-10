'SWAT' Creator Renews Sony TV Overall Deal

Aaron Rahsaan Thomas has inked a new two-year pact with the studio behind the CBS drama.

Sony Pictures Television is keeping SWAT creator Aaron Rahsaan Thomas in-house.

Thomas has inked a new two-year overall deal with the indie studio behind the CBS drama. Thomas will continue to serve as a writer and exec producer on the series that he developed alongside Shawn Ryan. The latter has called Sony TV his home for years.

Thomas, whose credits include Sony's pricey Netflix drama The Get Down, Sleepy Hollow, Southland and CSI: NY, will also develop new projects for the studio.

The new pact arrives as SWAT — a co-production between CBS TV Studios and Sony — is awaiting word on a potential third season.

Thomas' deal arrives as the overall deals market remains red hot as studios like Sony look to lock in top and emerging talent amid fierce competition for creators from Netflix and other media behemoths that are launching their own streaming services.

Thomas is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn.