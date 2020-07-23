'Sweet Magnolias' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The drama series based on Sherryl Woods' novels broke out following its premiere in May.

Netflix is plotting a return to Serenity.

The streamer has renewed its drama series Sweet Magnolias for a second season. The show, based on a series of novels by best-selling author Sherryl Woods, earned mostly positive reviews from both critics and viewers (Netflix doesn't release detailed viewing figures for its shows, and the series wasn't highlighted in the company's quarterly earnings).

Sweet Magnolias is Netflix's second entrant in the Hallmark-esque romantic drama space, following the December 2019 debut of Virgin River. That show has also been renewed for a second season.

Set in the fictional Serenity, South Carolina, Sweet Magnolias centers on three best friends, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family and careers in their charming small town. The cast also includes Chris Klein, Jamie Lynn Spears, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland and Justin Bruening.

Sheryl J. Anderson (Ties That Bind) is showrunner and executive producer. Dan Paulson (Hallmark's Chesapeake Shores) and Woods also executive produce. The show is a Daniel J. Paulson production.

The series joins a list of recent Netflix renewals that also includes Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever, Gentefied, After Life, Kenya Barris #BlackAF and Lucifer (for a sixth and final season).