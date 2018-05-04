'Sweetbitter' Team on How Starz Drama Fits Into #MeToo Era

Despite prior skepticism from critics, author Stephanie Danler tells THR why the TV adaptation of her best-selling book complements society's heightened sense of female empowerment in 2018.

Earlier this year, author Stephanie Danler and the cast of Sweetbitter, a new six-part Starz series based off her 2016 novel of the same name, faced premature backlash over the show's place in the #MeToo and Time's Up era.

Back in January, during a panel at the Television Critics' Association's winter press tour, Danler — who serves as an exec producer on the book's TV adaptation — fielded uncomfortable questions from critics, who assumed that the show glamorized sex in the workplace in a post-Weinstein world.

"It didn't make sense, actually. They hadn't seen the show. They were watching a trailer which made the show seem a lot more sexual than it actually is," Danler tells The Hollywood Reporter. "And, really, what the first question was about was a very ugly version of slut-shaming, asking about the sex in the show."

Sweetbitter follows 22-year-old Tess, played by Ella Purnell, as she makes a bold move from her small hometown in Ohio to New York City, where she lands a job at a high-end downtown restaurant — the springboard for her journey into self-discovery. While Tess certainly explores her sexuality, she also navigates her way through drinking, drug experimentation and a very nuanced friendship with her co-worker Simone (Caitlin FitzGerald).

"The show is about Tess and her developing a palette in New York, a place where she has always dreamed of living. And a palette isn't just about sex. It's about food and it's about friendship and it's about love," exec producer and showrunner Stu Zicherman (Divorce, The Americans) says. "It's about so many things."

But when it comes to the way sex is portrayed in Sweetbitter, Danler says that women should feel empowered by Tess, who isn't scared of saying no. "She says no to bad, unfulfilling sex," the writer explains, referring to Tess' consensual interaction with fellow waiter Will, played by Evan Jonigkeit. "And then the sex stops. It's a miracle."

Jonigkeit agrees, telling THR, "My character, Will, he ultimately respects Tess' decision not to be with him, which is advantageous for society to witness; that a guy can be OK with being rejected and still have respect for her as a person. I think that's important."

Although the story is set in 2006, Purnell — a fan of the book, who excitedly took on the role of Tess — believes the "incredibly feminist spirit" of her character couldn't have made its way onto the small screen at a more relevant time.

"The show fits perfectly [into the #MeToo and Time's Up era]. There's a lot of pressure for women and girls to be perfect, to pretend like they have everything together, both in their appearance and in their demeanor. They have to be nice and polite and do all these things right," the actress says. "And for men, we just don't hold them to the same standard. And what I love about Tess is that she's so unapologetically lost and imperfect."

She continues: "Tess is a strong woman. And not in the typical 'strong female characters' kind of way. She's strong in a very real way. She's not trying to be nice or play nice. She's just being herself."

Although Purnell admits that Tess "makes a lot of mistakes," she says that a lot can be learned from the young protagonist's fearless approach to life.

"I wouldn't say to girls, 'Go and make Tess' same mistakes.' But I would encourage young girls, and young people in general, to live and be themselves," she adds. "In that sense, Tess is a great role model because she is being her authentic self. But above all, she's being brave."

Sweetbitter premieres Sunday, May 6 on Starz.