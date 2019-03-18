Syfy Nabs 'Wayward Children' Book Series for TV (Exclusive)

The cable network and Legendary TV will develop author Seanan McGuire's fantasy novellas as a possible series, with 'Be More Chill's' Joe Tracz adapting.

Syfy is delving into a fantasy world — several, in fact — with its latest development project.

The NBCUniversal-owned cabler and Legendary TV have optioned author Seanan McGuire's Wayward Children books to develop as a TV series, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Joe Tracz (Be More Chill, A Series of Unfortunate Events) has signed on to adapt the books.

The four-book series, beginning with Every Heart a Doorway, centers on a mysterious boarding school for students who have returned from trips to magical worlds where they were heroes or monsters and now have to readjust to being ordinary children. All of them are looking for a way back to their fantasy realms, but when students start turning up dead, those who remain team up to catch the killer — lest none of them ever get to go home again.

McGuire's series has won a number of awards, including Alex and Hugo honors in 2017. The prolific author, who's published more than 40 novels, plus novellas and short stories, in the past decade, also writes Spider-Gwen and X-Men comics for Marvel.

The Wayward Children project is in the very early stages of development at Syfy. The cabler is in the midst of rebuilding its series lineup with new additions like Deadly Class and the forthcoming Resident Alien and following the cancellations of Nightflyers, Z Nation, Channel Zero and The Expanse (which is moving to Amazon). Killjoys is entering its final season, and the future of Wynonna Earp is in limbo due to issues at producer IDW Entertainment.

Syfy is also developing a series based on the Chucky movies and has ordered pilots for AI drama Cipher and slasher-movie satire (Future) Cult Classic. Its scripted lineup also includes Krypton, The Magicians, Van Helsing and Happy.

McGuire is repped by Diana Fox of Fox Literary, manager Pouya Shahbazian of New Leaf Literary & Media and attorney Steve Younger of Myman Greenspan.