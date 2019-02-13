Syfy Slasher-Movie Satire Pilot Sets Cast

The Syfy pilot (Future) Cult Classic has found its cast of near-future teens who will be stalked by a killer inspired by 1990s slasher movies.

Emily Alyn Lind will play the lead role in the dark comedy from writer Shay Hatten, Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video and Universal Content Productions. The pilot, set 18 years in the future, centers on a group of teenagers whose community is rocked by a serial killer obsessed with '90s slasher films. The teens realize they're being targeted and decide to track down the killer themselves, before it's too late.

(Future) Cult Classic is one of two pilots Syfy ordered recently. The other, Cipher, follows a 13-year-old video game junkie whose brain is accidentally implanted with secret military technology. The cable network is also in development on a Chucky TV series based on the Child's Play horror movies.

The cast of (Future) Cult Classic also includes Jacob McCarthy (AP Bio), Cayden Boyd (Awkward, Heathers), da'Vinchi (Grown-ish) and Zoe Renee (The Quad).

Lind (Code Black, Dr. Sleep) will play Bree, described as a classic '90s horror-movie Final Girl stuck in the wrong decade. Her love of pop culture from past decades marks her as an an outsider, a badge she wears proudly. Lind is repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group and Industry Entertainment.

McCarthy will play Andy, Bree's longtime best friend (who wants to be more than that). He loves old horror movies and disdains the generation he grew up in even more than Bree does.

Boyd will play Henry, a formerly popular kid whose status took a hit when he started hanging with Bree and her friends. He has a promising future in the emerging field of virtual reality spots, assuming he makes it out alive.

Da'Vinchi will play Peyton, a football star who would be an A-lister in the present. But with football going out of style, he's unsure of his place — and not happy about it.

Renee will play Mia, whose cheery optimism starts to seem a little creepy with people dying.

Tim Kirkby (Veep) will direct and executive produce the pilot.