Syfy's 'Deadly Class' Replaces Showrunner Ahead of Premiere

Mick Betancourt is in, Adam Targum is out on the drama based on the Image Comics series.

Another big-swing Syfy drama has changed showrunners ahead of its debut.

Deadly Class, based on the Image Comics graphic novel of the same name, has replaced showrunner Adam Targum with Mick Betancourt ahead of the show's premiere.

Targum served as showrunner on the drama, a co-production between Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions, from its development through pilot. The drama was picked up to series with Targum (Banshee) still attached. He has now parted ways with the series after creative differences with Syfy, sources say.

Betancourt (Shots Fired, Wicked City, Chicago P, Chicago Fire, Necessary Roughness, Law & Order: SVU) will now take over as co-showrunner and work alongside Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, with the latter duo having adapted the series for television. The drama will be exec produced by Betancourt, Remender, Feldsott, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity War) and Mike Larocca (Spy). Targum from Chipmunk Hill exec produced the pilot alongside Lee Toland Krieger, with the latter having directed.

Set in a dark, comic book world against the backdrop of late 1980s counterculture, Deadly Class follows a homeless teen recruited into a storied private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital for the boy. The drama is described as a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst. Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Benjamin Wadsworth (Teen Wolf), Lana Condor (X-Men: Apocalypse), Maria Gabriela de Faria (Sitiados), Luke Tennie (Shock and Awe), Liam James (The Killing) and Michel Duval (Queen of the South) star.

Betancourt is repped by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Tyerman.

Deadly Class becomes the latest new drama series at Syfy to replace showrunners ahead of its premiere. Nightflyers also saw showrunner Daniel Cerone exit the take on George R.R. Martin's novella following creative differences with the cabler in March. He was replaced by exec producer Jeff Buhler.

Syfy has not yet set premiere dates for Deadly Class or Nightflyers. Watch the Deadly Class trailer, below.