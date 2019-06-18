'Tacoma FD' Renewed for Season 2 on TruTV

The scripted comedy has been a solid ratings performer for the WarnerMedia-owned network and has earned a longer second-season order.

TruTV is firming up its scripted lineup with a renewal for Tacoma FD, which has proven to be a solid performer on the WarnerMedia-owned cable channel.

The show, which had the top-rated new cable comedy premiere of 2018-19 among adults 18-34, will return for a 13-episode second season — up from 10 episodes for its inaugural run — in 2020. The series comes from creators Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe (Super Troopers); they also star.

The renewal for Tacoma FD follows that of I'm Sorry, which got a third-season renewal on Tuesday.

“While we realize this should be a time for rejoicing," said Heffernan and Lemme, "our first thought is: Damn, guess we gotta grow those mustaches back."

Tacoma FD is set in a fire station in one of America's rainiest cities. With not that many fires to put out, the crew at the station fills time with creative competitions, friendly rivalries and bizarre emergency calls. Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Logan and Hassie Harrison also star.

The series averaged 359,000 viewers for initial airings in its first season and nearly doubled that with three days of delayed viewing. More than two-thirds of its three-day audience fell in the adults 18-49 demographic.

The renewals come in a time of transition for TruTV, which has seen the exit of president Chris Linn and several other executives as WarnerMedia consolidated its entertainment networks under the leadership of Kevin Reilly (who's also chief creative officer of the company's forthcoming streaming platform).

Heffernan and Lemme executive produce Tacoma FD with David Miner and Greg Walter of 3 Arts Entertainment and Kyle Clark of Silverscreen Pictures.

It's part of a TruTV lineup that includes Impractical Jokers, Adam Ruins Everything, At Home With Amy Sedaris, The Carbonaro Effect, Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks and I'm Sorry. The cabler also has animated series This Functional Family from comedian Jo Koy and sketch series Game Changers in the pipeline.