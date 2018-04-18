'Taken' Reboot Basically Dead at NBC

The reboot, starring Clive Standen and Jennifer Beals, aired on Fridays and will wrap its sophomore run on Saturdays starting in May.

Taken has effectively been taken out to pasture.

NBC has yanked the second-year drama — a reboot of the Liam Neeson film — from its home on Fridays, effectively canceling the drama starring Clive Standen and Jennifer Beals. The handful of episodes remaining will be burned off on Saturdays at 8 p.m. starting May 26 (aka after sweeps).

The drama was renewed for a 16-episode second season — with a new showrunner — after the prequel series was a decent, if not great, performer during its rookie run on Mondays after The Voice. The drama's status as a cost-effective co-production between Universal Television and Europa Corp., paired with strong international sales, helped land the freshman effort a second run.

Season two returned in January with less than 3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic. The drama aired four episodes before being put on hiatus for a month. After returning in March, the series did not improve and maintained its average of 3 million viewers and a 0.4 in the demo. The drama was preempted this week and NBC will air a repeat of Dateline in its place.

Keep track of all the latest renewals and cancellations with THR's scorecardand of all the pilot pickups with our handy guide. For complete coverage, bookmark THR.com/upfronts.