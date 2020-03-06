'Tales From the Loop' Creator Signs Fox 21 Overall Deal

The creator of Amazon's upcoming sci-fi series Tales From the Loop has signed an overall deal with the show's producer, Fox 21 Television Studios.

Nathaniel Halpern has inked a deal with the Disney Television Studios label to create and develop series projects across platforms. Halpern, a co-executive producer on FX's Legion, is also the showrunner of Tales From the Loop, based on the works of Swedish artist Simon Stalenhag.

"Nathaniel’s work on Legion is unlike anything being produced right now, and we can’t wait for the rest of the world to experience his Tales From the Loop on Amazon Prime," said Fox 21 president Bert Salke. "He’s quite simply one of the most imaginative and original creators we’ve ever seen, and exactly the kind of visionary we want to be in business with at Fox 21.”

Said Halpern, "I am incredibly grateful for all the support I received from Fox 21 on Tales From the Loop and am thrilled by the opportunity to continue to create unique series with my visionary partners Bert Salke, Jane Francis, and the rest of the talented team at the studio."

Halpern has also written for Cinemax's Outcast, AMC's The Killing and WGN America's Manhattan and has several feature film projects in development. He's repped by manager Ben Rowe at Grandview and lawyer Greg Slewett of Ziffren Brittenham.

Halpern joins a roster at Fox 21 that includes Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman, Mayans MC showrunner Elgin James, The Affair's Sarah Treem, Tom McCarthy and former Girls executive producer Jenni Konner, among others.

Tales From the Loop, a co-production of Fox 21 and Amazon Studios, is set to premiere April 3 on Amazon's Prime Video. The series stars Jonathan Pryce and Rebecca Hall and explores the lives of people who live above "The Loop," a machine built to unlock the mysteries of the universe and which makes possible things previously relegated to science fiction.