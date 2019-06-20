Talking-Dog Family Comedy Ordered to Series at Netflix

'The Healing Powers of Dude' will star Tom Everett Scott and Larisa Oleynik and centers on an 11-year-old boy with social anxiety who's helped by an emotional support dog.

Netflix is adding to its lineup of family-friendly programming with a comedy featuring a talking dog.

The streamer has ordered The Healing Powers of Dude, an eight-episode, single-camera comedy centered on Noah, an 11-year-old boy who has social anxiety disorder. When he starts middle school, he turns to Dude, "a sarcastic emotional support dog who might need Noah as much as Noah needs him," per Netflix's description of the series.

The Healing Power of Dude comes from creators Erica Spates and Sam Littenberg-Weisberg (Victorious, Coop and Cami Ask the World) and is based on personal experiences with social anxiety. The series stars Tom Everett Scott (I'm Sorry), Larisa Oleynik (Mad Men, Netflix's Trinkets), Laurel Emory, Mauricio Mara, Sophie Jaewon Kim and newcomer Jace Chapman, along with Dude the dog.

Spates and Littenberg-Weisberg executive produce with Dan Lubetkin of Blue Ant Studios and Richie Keen (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), who directed four of the eight episodes. Prince of Peoria's Chris Phillips is producer.

The production worked with behavioral health consultants and emotional support animal consultants along with RespectAbility, which works on inclusion efforts for people with disabilities.

The series joins a growing lineup of live-action shows targeted at kids and families on the streaming giant, including Prince of Peoria, Alexa & Katie, No Good Nick and Malibu Rescue. Netflix also has several other series on deck, including a Baby-Sitters Club reboot based on the beloved book series, Team Kaylie, Family Reunion and The Expanding World of Ashley Garcia.

