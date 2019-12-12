Tamron Hall's Syndicated Talk Show Renewed for Season 2

The Disney-distributed daytime series is the second syndication rookie to earn a second season, following 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'

Syndicated talk show Tamron Hall has been renewed for a second season, making it the second syndication rookie to earn a pickup for 2020-21.

The Disney-produced and distributed show has been cleared in 80 percent of the country for next season, with ABC-owned stations and Hearst Television stations serving as the flagship groups for Tamron Hall. The show has performed solidly in its first three months, ranking second behind The Kelly Clarkson Show — which has also been renewed — among the season's robust crop of first-year shows in syndication.

The show has hit or tied its season high in household ratings for nine consecutive weeks.

"As one of the highest-rated new talk shows in five years, Tamron Hall is connecting with audiences in such a powerful and unique way, and we are thrilled to build on that momentum with a second season," said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. "Tamron's authenticity and her stunning ability to engage with viewers is remarkable, and we look forward to continued success working with our incredible station partners."

Said Hall, "I'm thrilled our show has been renewed for a second season! Thanks to my partners at Disney and ABC for this incredible show of support. I'm honored to host and executive produce a daytime talk show that explores conversation topics that really matter to our viewers, who we affectionately refer to as our 'TamFam.' From inspiring interviews with guests like Tyler Perry and Kelly Rowland to in-depth discussions on issues like the opioid epidemic and domestic violence, nothing is off limits — we're here to talk about it. My team and I are excited to continue to bring our fresh perspective to station partners and viewers nationwide."

Hall executive produces the show with The View veteran Bill Geddie. Talia Parkinson-Jones is co-exec producer.