'Tangled,' Starring Mandy Moore, Renewed at Disney Channel With New Name (Exclusive)

The news comes ahead of the show's season two premiere June 24; Zachary Levi also returns in his role as Eugene.

Rapunzel is coming back for more adventures on Disney Channel.

The network has renewed Tangled: The Series for a third season ahead of its Season 2 premiere next month. Additionally, the show is getting a new name: Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure.

The animated comedy stars Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi as Rapunzel and Eugene (who was known as Flynn Rider in the 2010 hit feature film). The returning cast also includes Eden Espinosa as Rapunzel's best friend and confidante, Cassandra; James Monroe-Iglehart as Eugene's best friend, Lance; and Jeremy Jordan as Varian. The series features music by Disney veteran Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater.

The guest voice cast for season two includes Carol Kane as the mystical traveler Madame Canardist; Lil Rel Howery as a fast-talking host named Goodberry; Yvonne Strahovski as Eugene's old love interest Stalyan; Bruce Campbell as the bizarrely charming King Edmund; Britt Robertson as the whip-smart no nonsense teenager Vex; Timothy Dalton as inventor and adventurer Demanitus; Katy Mixon as the stunningly beautiful Seraphina; and Kathy Najimy as a sprightly and strange resident of the magical forest.

In its debut season, Tangled: The Series was the most-watched animated series on cable among girls 9-14. The new title aims to reflect Rapunzel's new adventures with her friends. Season two finds Rapunzel venturing outside of the kingdom in search of where the mystical black rocks lead, after discovering she is somehow connected to them. Accompanying Rapunzel on her journey is Eugene; Cassandra; her loyal chameleon sidekick, Pascal; no-nonsense and dutiful horse, Maximus; and the Snuggly Duckling Pub Thugs. Together, they'll discover new people and places and embark on an incredible new adventure far beyond Corona's walls.

Season 2 will premiere at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 24, on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app and Disney Channel VOD.

In addition, new products, including a line of back-to-school items, will be available at Disney Stores beginning June 11.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, Tangled: The Series was developed by animation veterans Chris Sonnenburg and Shane Prigmore. Sonnenburg serves as executive producer and supervising director; Benjamin Balistreri is co-executive producer; Jase Ricci is story editor and co-producer; and Alan Bodner is art director.

Artist Claire Keane, who painted Rapunzel's tower murals in the feature film, is the series' visual development artist. Kevin Kliesch serves as score composer.

The series received a Daytime Emmy for outstanding individual achievement in animation earlier this year.

Debuting over Thanksgiving in 2010, the film Tangled opened with $68.7 million and went on to earn $200 million domestically and more than $593 million globally, becoming one of Walt Disney Animation Studios' biggest releases of all time. It was nominated for Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for best animated film as well as best song for "I See the Light," which won a Grammy Award and was nominated for an Oscar.