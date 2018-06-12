Tara Lipinski Books Arc on Jim Carrey's Showtime Comedy 'Kidding' (Exclusive)

The gold medal-winning ice skater and NBC Sports commentator will appear in multiple episodes of the series.

Tara Lipinski is moving from the ice to Showtime.

The Olympic gold medal-winning ice skater has booked a multiple-episode arc on Showtime's forthcoming Jim Carrey comedy series Kidding.

In the 10-episode comedy, Carrey stars as Jeff (aka Mr. Pickles), an icon of children's TV, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America's impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him — and also the anchor of a multimillion-dollar branding empire. But when his family life begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairy tale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.

Lipinski will play herself and appear in multiple episodes of the series. Kidding marks the NBC Sports commentator's latest scripted role after parts on Superstore, Malcolm in the Middle, Still Standing, 7th Heaven and Touched by an Angel. She's repped by UTA.

Launching Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. on the premium cable network, Kidding is Carreys' first scripted series regular role in more than two decades. The series reunites Carrey with his Oscar-winning Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind writer-director, Michel Gondry, who will helm the series, as well as with I'm Dying Up Here co-executive producer Dave Holstein, who created the new series. Catherine Keener, Justin Kirk (Weeds), Judy Greer and Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon) co-star.