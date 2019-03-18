Taron Egerton Talks Taking on Elton John in 'Rocketman': "I Just Want to Make Him Happy"

'The Late Late Show' host asked his guest when Elton John will see the film, to which Egerton quickly laughed and said, "I don't want to know."

Taron Egerton appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday night to talk all things Rocketman, where he'll take on the role of music icon Elton John.

When asked by the host about the biggest challenge of the film, Egerton answered, “He’s so universally loved, and I just want to make him happy really. Just getting over the pressure of it and having a good time.” Corden inquired as to when John will see it, and Egerton quickly laughed and said, "I don't want to know."

Rocketman will chronicle John's early years in the music business, charting his rise from his studies at the Royal Academy of Music through his struggles with drug addiction and into international fame. The first teaser trailer was released last September, showing Egerton donning the same whimsical style as the singer.

Their conversation touched upon the visual transformation Egerton took in playing the role — Corden was quick to bring up his hair styles in the film — and having to showcase his own musical talents in the biopic. The actor shared that the singing and performance of it was a challenge that contributed to the overall pressure. Egerton previously sang on the promotional song "Thrill Me" for his 2016 film Eddie the Eagle with Hugh Jackman.

Given the actor's new musical role, Corden took a moment to quiz the actor's expertise in identifying song names by listening to the late-night host play the piano. In a game dubbed "James That Tune," Corden donned similar attire to John with sunglasses and boa necklace while playing the keyboard, only without having ever played the piano.

Elsewhere at The Troubadour nightclub on Monday, Egerton took to the stage and introduced 20 minutes of Rocketman footage, as well as sharing a video sent remotely by John. "Sit back and enjoy," he instructed.

This year marks a big year for John after the 70-year-old singer announced that his upcoming tour will be his last, retiring after nearly 50 years onstage. He also announced that his "first and only official autobiography," will be released this October.

Rocketman will open in theaters on May 31, 2019.