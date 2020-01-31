Taylor Kitsch Series 'Shadowplay' to Premiere at Monte-Carlo Television Festival

The series will screen the first two episodes on June 19, 2020, with H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the festival’s honorary president, in attendance.

Shadowplay, a Cold War limited series starring Taylor Kitsch, will premiere at the 60th anniversary of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

The series, from StudioCanal division Tandem Productions and Bron Studios, will screen the first two episodes on June 19, 2020, with H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the festival’s honorary president, in attendance.

Set in post-World War Two Berlin, Shadowplay centers on an American cop who arrives in the city in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force in the chaotic aftermath of the war. The cop’s goal is to take down "Engelmacher" Gladow, the Capone of post-war Berlin but at the same time, he undertakes a secret crusade to find his missing brother Moritz, who is killing ex-Nazis in hiding. However, the officer is completely unaware that he is being used as a pawn in what is the very beginning of the Cold War.

The 16-episode series was created, written and co-directed by Måns Mårlind (The Bridge, Midnight Sun). The cast includes Kitsch, Michael C. Hall, Nina Hoss, Tuppence Middleton, Sebastian Koch, Logan Marshall-Green and Mala Emde.