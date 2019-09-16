Taylor Swift Joins 'The Voice' as Season 17 Mega Mentor

Taylor Swift is set to share her industry expertise as the Mega Mentor on season 17 of NBC's Emmy-winning singing competition series The Voice.

In her role, the 29-year-old pop superstar will join coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to mentor the artists and prepare each team for the Knockout Rounds, which will begin airing in late October.

During the Knockout Rounds, the competing artists will be paired with a teammate and select their own songs to perform individually. Swift will be on-hand to work with all four coaches and their teams to provide feedback, suggestions and praise as the artists prepare for their performances.

This isn't the first time Swift has lent her talents to The Voice. She also served as the Mega Mentor during the series' seventh season in 2014. She was last seen on the show during the season 16 finale, when she took the stage to perform her hit "ME!" with Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco.

Legend and Shelton on Monday took to Instagram to share their excitement over welcoming Swift back to the series in a promo video that features the 10-time Grammy winner. Acting confused, Legend says, "I hear we have a Mega Mentor," to which Shelton replies, "Yeah, but I don't know who it is. I know it's supposed to be a big star."

Legend adds, "Yeah, I think the person is like one of the most successful people in music but…" Moments later, Swift emerges from a trailer to reveal that it's her who got the gig.

Season 17 will be the first cycle without star and original coach Adam Levine, who departed the reality competition earlier this year.

The Voice returns on NBC Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.