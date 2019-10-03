Taylor Swift Sobs Over a Banana in Funny Video Aired on 'Tonight Show'

"I'm not asleep. My mind is alive," the singer says in a video her mom shared with the late-night host of the time Swift was recovering from LASIK eye surgery.

Fans got to see a different side of Taylor Swift after Jimmy Fallon secretly joined forces with Swift's mom to debut a comical video of the singer during Thursday night's Tonight Show.

After undergoing LASIK eye surgery, Swift's mom Andrea managed to sneak footage of her daughter's recovery and secretly gave the late-night host the video to share to Swift during her visit.

"Can you see me by the way? Didn't you just get lasik surgery?" Fallon asked Swift, causing the singer to look visibly confused. "I did but how do you know that?" she asked, also joking that the surgery "was great." "I can see very well."

"They give you some hardcore pills after you have a laser in your eye," Swift explained, but continued to feel suspicious of what the late-night host's intentions were. "What is going on?"

As soon as Fallon breaks the news to Swift that he's about to air the clip, she is in disbelief. "For the television?" she asks.

"This is Taylor Swift, post-surgery," the late-night host laughingly says as he proceeds to introduce the video.

In the video the singer can be seen wearing a pair of protective goggles, eager to snack on a banana, but much to her dismay ends up picking the wrong one. As Swift tries to refrain from crying, her mom is overheard telling her, "Stop! You can't cry." Swift is then shown slowly eating the banana while laying down in her bed, leaving her mom to advise that she doesn't fall asleep.

"I'm not asleep. My mind is alive," the singer responds.

As Fallon laughed hysterically over the video, Swift is left shocked and embarrassed over her mom's secret footage. "That's on television," she says embarrassed. She later tells the host that her mom was "kind enough to drive me there but cruel enough to give it to you."

"Don't be mad at me," Fallon yells while struggling to hold his laughter. "Me and your mom have stayed in touch."

Later on, Swift explained how the video comes after a video of her drinking with her "You Need to Calm Down" music video costars sparked #DrunkTaylor to trend on Twitter. "I go from like zero to legitimately thinking I'm a wizard within like two drinks," she said.

Watch the soon-to-be viral video below.