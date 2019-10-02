TBS Orders Action Drama Series From 'Cobra Kai' Creators

TBS is adding another original drama to its lineup.

The formerly comedy-focused cabler has given a 10-episode, straight-to-series order to Obliterated, an action drama from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald and Sony Pictures TV. The series is the first original drama ordered directly for TBS; the WarnerMedia-owned network will also air Snowpiercer, which was originally intended for sister channel TNT, in 2020.

"As TBS' brand continues to evolve, our primary focus of late has been for us to find dramas that are as much fun as they are high stakes,” Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and TruTV, said Wednesday in a statement. "We've worked with Josh in the past and tried to buy Cobra Kai, so letting this series get away from us just wasn’t an option. This incredible team brings heart and absurdity to a situation as serious as saving the world, which makes Obliterated a perfect fit for TBS."

Obliterated will center on an elite special forces team that's tracking a terrorist network hell-bent on blowing up Las Vegas. After a raging end-of-mission party filled with alcohol and drug-fueled debauchery, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a decoy. With the clock ticking, the intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, deactivate the bomb and save the world.

"Jon, Hayden and Josh are incredibly talented visionaries with a unique approach to character and tone," said Sony Pictures TV co-president Jason Clodfelter. "They hit the bullseye with Cobra Kai, also a pitch to series, and have crafted an undeniable story with Obliterated. All of us at Sony Pictures Television are thrilled to be part of their creative journey."

Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald will executive produce the series. Dana Hillier of the trio's Counterbalance Entertainment is a co-executive producer.

Obliterated will join a TBS roster of originals that includes the comedies Miracle Workers, American Dad, The Last O.G., The Guest Book and the upcoming Chad, starring Nasim Pedrad. The cabler is also home to Conan and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and the unscripted shows The Misery Index and Chasing the Cure (which it simulcasts with TNT). TBS canceled the four-season comedy The Detour in September.