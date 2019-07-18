Ted Danson-Tina Fey Comedy Gets Straight-to-Series Order at NBC

The project from Fey and producing partner Robert Carlock will feature the 'Good Place' star as the mayor of Los Angeles.

NBC is putting together two of its comedy icons, Ted Danson and Tina Fey, for its next series.

Danson (Cheers, The Good Place) will star in a straight-to-series comedy about a wealthy businessman who is unexpectedly elected mayor of Los Angeles. Fey (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock) and her longtime producing partner, Robert Carlock (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), are writing and executive producing. The single-camera effort hails from Fey's Universal Television-based Little Stranger banner.

"We are so excited that this is the first NBC show we get to greenlight straight to series," George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment, said Thursday in a statement. "It's with talent that we know and love and who have worked on some of the most beloved shows in our network’s history. We can’t wait."

The series has been in the works for more than a year. Sources say Fey and Carlock had considered reteaming with their former 30 Rock star Alec Baldwin for a project, but it ultimately did not happen. This series, however, was written specifically for Danson. It's unclear if the new comedy will air during the 2019-20 broadcast season given Danson is currently in production on the final run of NBC's The Good Place. A formal episode count has also not been determined as it remains unclear if this is a short-order series similar to The Good Place or could be something larger, like 30 Rock.

Danson on Tuesday earned his 13th career Emmy nomination for his work on The Good Place, which will enter its final season on NBC in the fall. He won two lead actor Emmys during his 11-season run on Cheers.

Fey and Carlock won three best comedy series Emmys for 30 Rock during its 2006-13 run. The duo also executive produce Universal TV's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for Netflix (after originally being ordered straight-to-series at NBC). The comedy recently wrapped production on its interactive series finale. Fey has also won six Emmys for writing and acting on 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live.

"We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network's greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen’s husband, Ted," said Fey and Carlock.

Fey's Little Stranger is producing the project along with Universal TV, Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment. Fey, Carlock, Jeff Richmond and David Miner are executive producers. Danson is repped by WME and Industry Entertainment.