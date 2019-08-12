TV Ratings: Teen Choice Awards Fall to All-Time Low for Second Straight Year

The Teen Choice Awards plummeted to an all-time ratings low Sunday. If that sounds familiar, it's because the same thing happened a year ago.

Fox's broadcast of the awards managed just 722,000 viewers from 8-10 p.m., down 30 percent from the 1.03 million who tuned in last year. In adults 18-49, the show's 0.2 rating was half of the 0.4 it drew in 2018.

The 2016 and 2017 Teen Choice Awards each averaged about 1.7 million viewers. In the two years since, the show has lost more than half of that audience.

CBS' Big Brother led the primetime rankings with a 1.2 in the 18-49 demographic — its best Sunday outing this summer and second-highest of the season as a whole. Its 4.7 million viewers were also the second-best of the season, behind only the premiere. Two episodes of Instinct went 0.4 and 0.3 in adults 18-49 and averaged 3.45 million viewers.

On ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (0.7) and The $100,000 Pyramid (0.7) each came down a little from their last episodes two weeks ago, but To Tell the Truth held at 0.6 (and hit a three-episode high in viewers with 3.89 million). NBC got a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 2.78 million viewers from coverage of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, pending updates for the live broadcast.

ABC and CBS tied for the nightly lead in adults 18-49 at 0.6. NBC is currently at 0.4, Univision and Telemundo tied at 0.3 and Fox and The CW tied at 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.