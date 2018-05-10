Telemundo and Hulu Strike Content Pact

Telemundo has struck a handful of new multi-platform partnerships, it was announced during its Upfront presentation today.

The NBCUniversal-owned network has inked deals with Hulu, E! and SportsManias for original content co-creation and co-distribution. The partnerships are the most recent additions to Telemundo’s digital portfolio, and help the network create digital content for young Hispanic audiences.



“Our new cutting-edge partnerships expand Telemundo’s dominant position and commitment to the evolving Hispanic market,” said Peter Blacker, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Digital Media and Emerging Business. “We continue to develop content experiences across multiple screens, formats and languages informed by audience insights and predictive data, connecting with young Hispanic consumers better than any other media company in the U.S.”

Telemundo and Hulu's expanded partnership will begin later this month. Telemundo is currently the largest provider of Spanish-language content on the streaming service, and the companies are expanding their partnership by increasing Hulu’s current Telemundo and Universo content offerings to include the series El Señor de los Cielos, Señora Acero, Alguien Te Mira, La Casa de al Lado, Perro Amor, Dueños del Paraíso, The Riveras, and I love Jenni.

In partnership with E!, Telemundo will develop the first total-market entertainment property for bicultural audiences across the U.S. and Latin America. The project will be anchored by a weekly entertainment show called The Mix (working title) to be co-distributed on linear, digital and social platforms via E! News, Telemundo and Universo. The show will be produced in both English and Spanish using bilingual talent, and will cover a broad range of topics including a mashup of the top Hispanic news stories in entertainment, candid interviews with special guests and highlights of Hispanic celebrities in fashion, style and beauty. All production efforts will be centralized out of Miami from the network’s new global headquarters, Telemundo Center. The new show is scheduled to launch in October 2018 leading up to NBCUniversal’s broadcast of the Latin American Music Awards and the People’s Choice Awards.



Telemundo will create a first-ever multi-platform, bilingual, female empowerment series called Fuerza (working title), featuring the unique and powerful stories of multicultural women leading up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019. The 14-week series will include special celebrity guests and social influencers to join the conversation during its production at Telemundo Center and will be distributed across Telemundo Enterprises’ digi,-social platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Snap and its owned and operated sites. SportsManias will partner with Telemundo Deportes to create a World Cup-themed keyboard, providing fans with animated soccer emojis for every moment of this summer’s FIFA World Cup.