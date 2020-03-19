Telemundo Rallies Musicians to Play From Home in ‘Concierto en Casa’ (Exclusive)

The NBCUniversal network will air the live music event across all platforms on Saturday night.

Telemundo is the latest to set a social-distancing-safe live TV special. The NBCUniversal network will air the live music event Concierto en Casa across all platforms on Saturday night.

The event, the latest inspired by people staying at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, has already lined up such top Latino artists as J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Alejandro Sanz, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, CNCO, Prince Royce, Reik, Sofia Reyes, Carlos Vives, Wisin, Jesse and Joy, Alejandra Guzman and Mau y Ricky.

Billed as family-friendly, the first-of-its-kind, all-virtual music special will air at 7 p.m. ET on the network and its streaming counterpart.

“In the midst of this challenging crisis, we want to offer our viewers an uplifting family-friendly entertainment special they can enjoy together safely from their home,” Telemundo executive vp entertainment Ronald Day said Thursday in a statement. “We're grateful to the artists and performers who are helping us unite families across the country and who will have the opportunity to bring a message of solidarity and support to millions of Latinos going through uncertain times.”

Co-hosted by Telemundo’s María Celeste Arrarás and Jorge Bernal, the special will include live performances from artists and bands performing from their own homes to promote the efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Rosie O’Donnell announced that she will be doing her own live special with celebrities at home — a one-off revival of her 1990s talk show — that will air Sunday on YouTube and Broadway.com.