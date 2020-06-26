TV Ratings: ABC Game Shows Rise, Top Thursday

'Don't' and 'To Tell the Truth' improve in both adults 18-49 and total viewers and help the network capture the lead in both categories.

ABC led Thursday's broadcast ratings across the board, leading primetime in adults 18-49, total viewers and some other key demographics. NBC's Council of Dads drew its biggest audience of the summer hours after being canceled.

Don't (0.7 rating in adults 18-49, 3.48 million viewers) and To Tell the Truth (0.6, 3.4 million) improved in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers on ABC. Holey Moley (0.7, 3.93 million) held steady in the demo and added about 120,000 viewers vs. last week.

At NBC, Council of Dads brought in 2.97 million viewers, its largest tally since May 4, and a 0.4 in adults 18-49, up 0.1 from last week. The network canceled the show Thursday. Blindspot was steady at 1.89 million viewers and a 0.3 in the demo.

Fox's Celebrity Watch Party (0.3 in 18-49, 1.4 million viewers) and Labor of Love (0.2, 938,000) both declined week to week. CBS' Broke finished its first and only season with a 0.4 in the demo and 3.56 million viewers.

The CW's Burden of Truth is currently at a season high in viewers at 592,000, pending adjustments in the final ratings. In the Dark was steady a 434,000 viewers; both shows drew a 0.1 in the demo.

ABC's 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 topped primetime, finishing comfortably ahead of second-place Univision's 0.5. CBS came in third with a 0.4. Fox, NBC and Telemundo all tied at 0.3. The CW averaged 0.1.

