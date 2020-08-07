TV Ratings: 'To Tell the Truth' Rises to Lead ABC Demo Win

The game show scores its best 18-49 rating in a month on Thursday.

ABC collected another ratings victory among adults 18-49 demographic on Thursday, with To Tell the Truth leading the broadcast networks in the key ad demographic. CBS led the networks in total viewers, paced by Young Sheldon.

To Tell the Truth earned a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49, its best outing in a month and up a tenth of a point from last week. Its 2.96 million viewers were also a little bit above last week. Don't (0.5, 2.45 million) also inched up, and Holey Moley was steady at 0.5 in the demo and 2.95 million viewers.

The English-language networks were otherwise fairly light on original programming. Fox's Major League Baseball telecasts averaged a 0.4 in adults 18-49 and about 1.6 million viewers in the fast nationals, even in the demo and down a bit in total viewers from last week. The CW's Killer Camp was steady with a 0.1 in adults 18-49 and 465,000 viewers.

CBS' Young Sheldon rerun was the most watched show on the broadcast nets with just over 4 million viewers. A Mom repeat finished second with 3.01 million.

ABC's 0.5 average in adults 18-49 led the broadcasters in primetime, beating out 0.4s for Fox (pending updates), NBC and Univision. CBS and Telemundo both came in at 0.3, and The CW drew a 0.1.

