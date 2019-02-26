'Temptation Island' Renewed for Season 2 on USA

The rebooted reality series has put up solid ratings and shown growth since its premiere.

Temptation Island is staying open at USA Network.

The cable channel has picked up a second season of its reality series, a reboot of the early 2000s Fox show. The series has performed solidly over its first six weeks.

Temptation Island is averaging a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 835,000 viewers for initial airings. The show doubles its 18-49 rating within three days and grows its total audience by about 50 percent in the same time frame.

The series has also shown growth since its premiere, improving by 34 percent in the 18-49 demo and 23 percent in total viewers over six weeks in live plus three-day numbers.

Like its predecessor, the new Temptation Island brings four unmarried couples to a secluded location to test the strength of their relationships. Each couple splits up and lives among 24 single men and women who are all in search of love. Mark L. Walberg, who hosted the Fox series, is doing the same job for USA.

The series is part of an expanding lineup of unscripted originals on USA, which is preparing for the loss of WWE Smackdown to Fox in the fall. The network also has Chrisley Knows Best and spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, Real Country and Miz and Mrs., featuring WWE star The Miz. (USA also retains rights to WWE Monday Night Raw through 2023.)

Temptation Island is produced by Banijay Group North America. David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and Scott Jeffress are the executive producers.