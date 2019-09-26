Terence Carter Exits Disney's 20th; Will Run TV at Will Smith's Company

There's another executive change at 20th Century Fox Television.

The studio's drama and comedy exec vp development Terence Carter is departing the now Disney-owned studio and heading to a new role running television at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Studios.

Carter will remain at 20th TV for a few more weeks to wrap up business with the studio — which is currently in the midst of development season — before starting his new role. Carter will serve as co-president of Westbrook Studios and head of television. He will oversee TV production and development for the independent studio. He will work alongside fellow co-president Jon Mone at Westbrook. Mone serves as head of film for the company. CEO Kosaku Yada and president Tera Hanks oversee Westbrook Inc.

“I am thrilled to be embarking on this incredible adventure with Will, Jada and the rest of the Westbrook Family," Carter said. "I have long admired their creative instincts and unwavering commitment to the television business, and I can’t wait to grow this company together. I’d also like to thank Dana Walden, Peter Rice, and everyone at 20th Century Fox and Disney Television Studios for their support over the past decade of my career. I am forever in their debt, and can't wait to bring them great content through Westbrook in the years to come."

Before being elevated to exec vp drama and comedy, Carter was exec vp drama development at broadcast network Fox. He bounced between the network and studio at a time when both were still owned by the same company. Carter moved back to the studio shortly before it was formally acquired by Disney. During his time with 20th TV, he developed Empire, 911, The Resident, The Orville, Bless This Mess, Lethal Weapon, Gotham, Glee, Lucifer, Single Parents and Sleepy Hollow, among other upcoming shows including Disney+'s take on Love, Simon. Before joining the Fox fold, he worked at NBC and Universal, where he developed Parenthood and Southland, among others.

“Terence’s deep relationships with creators, commitment to collaboration, and remarkable experience across television genres make him an excellent leader and creative force,” said Westbrook Inc. co-founders Pinkett Smith and Smith. "We are incredibly excited to have Terence expanding and leading our television activities at Westbrook Studios."

Howard becomes the latest executive to depart the supersized Disney Television Studios group. In July, ABC Studios president Patrick Moran was pushed out, with 20th TV's Jonnie Davis replacing him. Carolyn Cassidy was promoted to serve alongside Howard Kurtzman at 20th TV to help fill the void created by Davis' move. Cassidy most recently was exec vp current series before she was promoted.

With the influx of executives from 20th TV and Fox 21, the combined Disney TV Studios was seen as having a lot of execs. High-level departures from the supersized studio were expected.