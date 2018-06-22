'The Terror' Renewed for World War II-Themed Second Season at AMC

AMC is going back to The Terror.

The basic cable network has renewed the anthology from Ridley Scott for a World War II-themed second season with a new cast and creative team.

The series, AMC's first anthology, will be set during World War II and center on an uncanny specter that menaces a Japanese-American community from its home in Southern California to the internment camps to the war in the Pacific.

Season two is co-created and exec produced by Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla), with the former poised to serve as showrunner. Season two will return in 2019 with 10 all new episodes. Woo, who has an overall deal with AMC, and Borenstein take over from Soo Hugh and David Kajganich, who served as co-showrunners on season one. The idea for season two is based on an idea from Borenstein.

"I'm deeply honored to be telling a story set in this extraordinary period," Woo said. “We hope to convey the abject terror of the historical experience in a way that feels modern and relevant to the present moment. And the prospect of doing so with a majority Asian and Asian-American cast is both thrilling and humbling."

Season one executive producer Scott and his Scott Free banner will return for season two, which will also be produced by Emjag Productions and Entertainment 360. AMC Studios will distribute the series globally alongside Amazon Prime in certain territories.

"The Terror has given us the opportunity to take a unique approach to the anthology format. We loved the concept of beginning with an actual historical event and overlaying it with a fictional horror element, and we are immensely proud of this show's combination of cinematic scope and intimate character work," AMC president of originals David Madden said. "We are thrilled to announce a second season and dramatize one of the most chilling and important events of the 20th century, guided by the vision of the gifted Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein. Our deep appreciation goes to the persistently creative and passionate showrunning team of David Kajganich and Soo Hugh, the incomparable Ridley Scott and the rest of the producing team, and the outstanding cast led by Jared Harris for launching this concept and leaving us on the precipice of terrifying new adventures as we continue with the next chapter of The Terror."

Exec producers on season two include Woo, Borenstein, Scott, Dan Simmons, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert and Guymon Casady. Season one was inspired by a true story about the Royal Navy's 1847 attempts to discover the Northwest Passage.

The Terror joins an AMC roster of originals that also includes The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Dietland, Into the Badlands, Lodge 49 and NOS4A2, among others.