'The Terror' Scribe Inks Overall Deal at Disney's Fox 21

Fox 21 Television Studios has signed an overall deal with The Terror and Suspiria writer-producer Dave Kajganich.

Under the deal, Kajganich will develop series projects for all platforms for the Disney Television Studios unit. Kajganich most recently wrote the screenplay for 2018's Suspiria, directed by Luca Guadagnino, and developed The Terror at AMC, executive producing the first season of the horror anthology.

"Dave Kajganich has been one of our favorite writers for some time now, and one of the people we are most often asked about by the platforms around town," said Fox 21 president Bert Salke. "As soon as The Terror ended its first season, we began talks with Dave and his reps. We’re really excited about the shows that Dave is creating now, and even more so about his future at Fox 21 and Disney Television Studios."

Said Kajganich, "I'm charging into this deal full of ambition and ready to work very hard for Bert and Craig [Hunegs]. The generous welcome I've received from Fox 21 has been fantastic and is so appreciated. I count myself lucky to have such a wickedly smart and supportive home team in television now. We're already up to some pretty substantial mischief."

Kajganich's writing credits also include A Bigger Splash (also directed by Guadagnino), True Story and 2007's The Invasion. He's currently at work on a third feature with Guadagnino and producing projects he wrote alongside Ridley Scott (The Riders) and Theresa Scott and Antonio Campos (Bones and All). He is repped by Anonymous Content and Jackoway Austen.

Kajganich joins a roster of creatives at Fox 21 that includes Marta Kauffman (Friends, Grace and Frankie), Nathaniel Halpern (Tales From the Loop), Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), Elgin James (Mayans MC) and Sarah Treem (The Affair), among others.