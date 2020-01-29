Terry Bradshaw to Star in E! Docuseries

The NFL Hall of Famer and his family will be the subjects of 'The Bradshaw Bunch.'

NFL Hall of Famer, Fox Sports host and Masked Singer contestant Terry Bradshaw is headed to E!

Bradshaw and his family will be the subjects of a comedic docuseries called The Bradshaw Bunch that's set to premiere on the NBCUniversal cable network in the summer. Cameras will follow Bradshaw, wife Tammy and daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, plus Terry and Tammy's grandchildren, and their lives on a ranch in Oklahoma.

"I’m excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls," said Terry Bradshaw. "I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin. I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls."

The series will join a lineup of similar shows on E! that includes flagship Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Total Bellas and Very Cavallari. The Bradshaw Bunch comes from Shed Media (TLC's Long Lost Family), a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television.

"Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend, award-winning broadcaster and one of the most iconic figures in entertainment today,” said Rod Aissa, executive vp production and development at Oxygen and production at E!. "On the field, Terry is known to be a touchdown titan, but in reality, he spends most of his time surrounded by and supporting so many strong women in his family. He’s the glue that holds that family together, and we’re excited that viewers will really get to see a side of him that they’ve never seen before."

Bradshaw won four Super Bowls as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989. He co-hosts Fox NFL Sunday and has acted in a number of films and TV shows, including The Cannonball Run, Failure to Launch, Malcolm in the Middle and The League. He was also a contestant on the first season of The Masked Singer on Fox.

He executive produces The Bradshaw Bunch along with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Jason Ehrlich and James Davis.