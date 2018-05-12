Terry Crews Thanks Mark Hamill, Others For Supporting 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

The Sgt. Terry Jeffords actor also thanked a number of other celebrities who also shared their disappointment of the show's Fox cancellation, including Sean Astin and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Terry Crews on Saturday morning thanked Mark Hamill for helping to save Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

"@HamillHimself I want to personally THANK YOU Mark for using the power of the force to save Brooklyn Nine Nine! *Wipes dirt off shoulder*," Crews tweeted, referencing a Luke Skywalker moment in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

He also thanked a number of other celebrities who also shared their disappointment via social media, including Sean Astin and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The comedy series on which Crews stars as Sgt. Terry Jeffords was saved from an untimely death by NBC after it was canceled by Fox on Thursday. Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the show premiered on Fox in September 2013.

Fans were outraged and heartbroken over the news of the cancellation; among those was the Star Wars icon.

Hamill, who has amassed millions of followers on his social media platforms, shared his disappointment over Fox pulling the plug on the sitcom centered around the goofballs of the New York Police Department's Brooklyn 99th precinct.

"Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!" Hamill tweeted on Thursday when he read the news. "I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I'm still mad @CBS didn't renew #SquarePegs! #EverythingILikeGetsCancelled."

Hamill also shared a classic scene from the show in which a police lineup sings the Backstreet Boys. "Oh my god, I forgot about this scene! #RenewB99," Hamill wrote.

When he learned the series received a 13-episode sixth season order from NBC, Hamill tweeted, "Good News: #NBC Renewed @Brooklyn99 in a pick-up from @FOXTV. Better News: If @FOXTV renewed #GreatNews in a pick-up from #NBC. In Other News: I've finally forgiven #ABC for cancelling #TheTexasWheelers."