Terry Matalas' 'Last American Vampire' Moves to Quibi (Exclusive)

Quibi is adding a vampire drama to its offerings.

The shortform service has picked up The Last American Vampire, a drama from 12 Monkeys showrunner Terry Matalas that was developed at NBC last year.

Last American Vampire revolves around a young female FBI agent who is partnered with a wealthy, 500-year-old vampire bon vivant to protect the world from a dangerous threat.

Matalas will pen the script and exec produce the drama alongside David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith and Aaron Schmidt. The project hails from 20th Century Fox TV, wehre Katzenberg and Grahame-Smith's KatzSmith Productions banner is under an overall deal.

The project was picked up at Quibi after NBC handed out a script commitment for it back in October 2018. The vampire drama did not move beyond the script stage at the broadcast network and the studio then shopped it elsewhere.

Quibi — short for "quick bites" — was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg. The shortform outlet, expected to launch in spring 2020, has found early success in drawing top talent — with deals in place with the likes of Steven Spielberg and Kevin Hart, among countless others.