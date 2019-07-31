5:05pm PT by Lesley Goldberg
Terry Matalas' 'Last American Vampire' Moves to Quibi (Exclusive)
Quibi is adding a vampire drama to its offerings.
The shortform service has picked up The Last American Vampire, a drama from 12 Monkeys showrunner Terry Matalas that was developed at NBC last year.
Last American Vampire revolves around a young female FBI agent who is partnered with a wealthy, 500-year-old vampire bon vivant to protect the world from a dangerous threat.
Matalas will pen the script and exec produce the drama alongside David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith and Aaron Schmidt. The project hails from 20th Century Fox TV, wehre Katzenberg and Grahame-Smith's KatzSmith Productions banner is under an overall deal.
The project was picked up at Quibi after NBC handed out a script commitment for it back in October 2018. The vampire drama did not move beyond the script stage at the broadcast network and the studio then shopped it elsewhere.
Quibi — short for "quick bites" — was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg. The shortform outlet, expected to launch in spring 2020, has found early success in drawing top talent — with deals in place with the likes of Steven Spielberg and Kevin Hart, among countless others.
