This Week in TV: Thanksgiving Football, 'Servant,' Holiday Movies Galore

The finale of 'Dancing With the Stars' is also set for the week of Nov. 25.

Thanksgiving week is not a big one for premieres: Shows that debuted in September are winding down their fall runs, and streaming services are easing off the pedal during the holiday. What the week of Nov. 25 lacks in premieres, however, is somewhat made up by a raft of specials and original movies.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

Thanksgiving Day brings a trio of NFL games, all of which tend to bring in big audiences. Fox is up first in the rotation with the Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT). The Dallas Cowboys host the Buffalo Bills at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 PT on CBS, and in primetime, NBC has the New Orleans Saints at the Atlanta Falcons (8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 PT).

Also on broadcast …

Specials: NBC celebrates a country music icon with Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry (9 p.m. Tuesday). The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (9 a.m. in all time zones, NBC) winds through Manhattan; CBS also offers coverage at 9 a.m. ET, but can't use the Macy's branding for its presentation. In primetime on Thanksgiving, ABC offers up The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (8 p.m.).

Finale: The final four celebrities and their pro partners compete for the mirror ball trophy on Dancing With the Stars (8 p.m. Monday, NBC).

On streaming …

New: Apple TV+ debuts its fifth scripted series, Servant, on Thursday. The thriller executive produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan stars Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell as a couple mourning a tragedy, which allows a sinister force into their home.

Also new: Holiday-themed comedy Merry Happy Whatever (Thursday, Netflix) stars Dennis Quaid as a man whose youngest daughter (Bridgit Mendler) brings a boyfriend (Brent Morin) home for Christmas. DC Universe debuts the decidedly adult animated series Harley Quinn on Friday.

Special: Amazon gets into the holiday special game with The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, debuting Friday. The Grammy winner will perform holiday tunes with the likes of Leon Bridges, Zooey Deschanel and Lana del Rey.

On cable …

New: Freeform's Wrap Battle (9 p.m. Monday) aims to find the best gift-wrapper in America. Top Elf (8 p.m. Friday, Nickelodeon) brings kids with exceptional design and building skills to the "North Pole" for toymaking challenges.

Movies: Hallmark and Lifetime have been airing Christmas movies since October. Thanksgiving week brings 13 new titles, with Hallmark original each night at 8, Lifetime premiering new films at 8 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday and OWN getting in on the action with Baking Christmas at 9 p.m. Friday.

In case you missed it …

Feeling stressed about making a bunch of holiday treats? It can't go any worse than the creations of the struggling bakers on Nailed It! Holiday. Host Nicole Byer and pastry chef Jacques Torres are joined by guest judges Maya Rudolph, Paul Scheer and Jason Mantzoukas. Two seasons are streaming on Netflix.