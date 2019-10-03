Third 'Walking Dead' Series Comes Alive in First Look Photos

The newest iteration of the AMC zombie franchise will bow in the spring of 2020.

The third Walking Dead series is stumbling out of the darkness and into the light.

AMC has unveiled brand new photos from the series, co-created by Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and longtime flagship writer Matt Negrete. It's the best look yet at the third scripted drama set within the Walking Dead universe, which remains untitled. The series will debut in the spring of 2020.

Described as an adventure focusing on young survivors of the zombie apocalypse (think Lord of the Flies meets The Walking Dead), the new series features Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas and Nico Tortorella as Felix, an honorable man who fights for others' safety and acceptance. Here's a first look at some of these new players:

It's unclear if any characters from either The Walking Dead or Fear the Walking Dead will have a role in the third series. Stars and fan favorites Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol) have "franchise deals" that allow them to move freely between all corners of the universe, for example. Negrete serves as showrunner, with Kong: Skull Island filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts on board to direct.

Additional information about the series is expected to unfurl at the drama's New York Comic-Con panel on October 5.

